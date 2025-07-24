PPL (PPL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. PPL has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $36.99.

PPL Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.74%.

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,065.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in PPL by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in PPL by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 26,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in PPL by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 62,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

