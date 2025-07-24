Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 47,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1681 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

