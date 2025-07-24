Q3 Earnings Forecast for RF Issued By DA Davidson

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 354,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 678,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 43,737 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

