Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $755.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $837.61.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $572.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

