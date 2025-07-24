Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Get Renasant alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNST shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Renasant

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of RNST stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Renasant has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $39.63.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.38 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Renasant by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Renasant by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 302,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 175,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.