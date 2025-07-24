Reviewing Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) & MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MakeMyTrip and Asure Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 0 0 3 0 3.00 Asure Software 0 0 6 0 3.00

MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus target price of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.76%. Asure Software has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.05%. Given Asure Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Asure Software is more favorable than MakeMyTrip.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

MakeMyTrip has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asure Software has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Asure Software”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $978.34 million 11.59 $95.10 million $0.83 122.77 Asure Software $119.79 million 2.39 -$11.77 million ($0.53) -19.92

MakeMyTrip has higher revenue and earnings than Asure Software. Asure Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MakeMyTrip, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip 10.07% 12.68% 8.35% Asure Software -11.27% 4.52% 2.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.9% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Asure Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MakeMyTrip beats Asure Software on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MakeMyTrip

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels and packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase travel services and products through its websites, such as makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents network, as well as mobile service platform. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers. MakeMyTrip Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About Asure Software

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution that simplifies payroll and automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; and Tax Management Solutions, that provides payroll tax processing software and service solutions, as well as bulk filing and processing support of employee retention tax credits, for the payroll service industry, mid-market, and corporate employers. It also provides HR compliance and services, including HR support, which provides an on-demand HR resource library, phone, and email support for various HR issues and compliance, and policy updates; Strategic HR, which provides in-depth support for strategic HR decision making; and Total HR, which provides a complete HR outsourcing solution, for handling HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance. In addition, the company offers Time and Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft; and AsureMarketplace that automates interactions between its HCM systems with third-party providers. Asure Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

