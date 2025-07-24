Roblox (RBLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share and revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Roblox has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 442.68% and a negative net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Roblox to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Roblox Stock Down 1.4%

RBLX opened at $118.53 on Thursday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.46 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Roblox from $73.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $99,261,394.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,024,952.77. This represents a 86.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,651,690 shares of company stock worth $593,440,562. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roblox stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.