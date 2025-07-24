Roth Capital Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Reddit

Get Reddit alerts:

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reddit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 21st. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Roth Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reddit’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Reddit’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($8.19) earnings per share. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RDDT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 target price on Reddit and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Reddit from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Reddit from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Reddit

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of RDDT opened at $146.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.80 and its 200-day moving average is $139.35. Reddit has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $230.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $4,735,428.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,428,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,862,674.42. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $2,038,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 539,631 shares in the company, valued at $78,586,462.53. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 490,809 shares of company stock worth $59,555,045. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reddit by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth $2,549,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at $2,814,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.