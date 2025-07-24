Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Lowered by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,017,000 after purchasing an additional 33,472,238 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,523 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,592,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,677 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,161,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,475 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

SCHM stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.