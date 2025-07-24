Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $89.94 million for the quarter.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.31 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $861.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.89. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $398,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 2,532,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,557,404.62. This represents a 1.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc purchased 36,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $455,874.04. Following the purchase, the insider owned 2,599,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,698,866.92. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 487,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,535 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Featured Articles

