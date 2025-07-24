Souheil Badran Sells 23,727 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.3%

USB stock opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,915,000 after buying an additional 4,663,518 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $138,183,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,624,000 after buying an additional 3,211,815 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

