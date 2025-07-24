Strid Group LLC Purchases 93 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strid Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $228.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.60 and a 200-day moving average of $208.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,947,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,588,785 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

