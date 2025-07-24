T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,610,542,000 after acquiring an additional 90,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,944,503,000 after acquiring an additional 384,956 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,802,393,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after buying an additional 1,734,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after buying an additional 2,777,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $16,243,387.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 646,962,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,470,525,225.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,256,670 shares of company stock valued at $288,999,139 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $233.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.03 and a 200 day moving average of $243.99. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.74 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $265.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.