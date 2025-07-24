T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF) Stake Raised by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 157,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 79,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:THYF opened at $52.47 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80.

The T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (THYF) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 21.58m in AUM and 110 holdings. THYF is actively managed to hold a broad portfolio of US high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity. THYF was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

