Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. Bank of America started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $64.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.57. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

