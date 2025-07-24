TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Carnival (NYSE:CCL)

Research analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCL. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of CCL opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

