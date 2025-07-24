Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 1,062 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in United Airlines by 57.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $90.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.92. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,654.76. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.