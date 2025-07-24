Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,360,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,162 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 468.2% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 60,760 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 392,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after buying an additional 46,608 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7,025.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -18,200.00%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

