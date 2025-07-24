Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 742 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $141.76 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.29%.

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

