Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 135.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 71,159 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4,157.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 141,769 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 17.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Several analysts have commented on EIX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

