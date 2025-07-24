Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,904 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $40,805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,089 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 238,132 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 161,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $831,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 306,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,228,813.25. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 92,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $6,694,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 123,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,700.92. The trade was a 42.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,222 shares of company stock worth $25,143,522 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $81.93 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Cfra Research raised eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

