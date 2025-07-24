Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ecofi Investissements SA raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.58.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $190.97 on Thursday. Dover Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.16.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dover had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

