Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.14.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $546.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $508.33 and its 200-day moving average is $493.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.19. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $397.78 and a 1 year high of $570.56. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

