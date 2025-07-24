Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,342 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 459.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.2%

TXRH opened at $186.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.91. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.73 and a 52 week high of $206.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,941. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $863,960.64. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.