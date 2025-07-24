The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,452,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,981,000 after acquiring an additional 77,894 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,445,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,240 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $42,866,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 754,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 151,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 423,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 139,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 0.1%

CHEF stock opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $950.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.34 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHEF

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $1,138,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 52,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,893.50. This trade represents a 25.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.