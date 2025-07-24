The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $197.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.37.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $207,153.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 557,363 shares in the company, valued at $92,962,574.77. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $1,301,289. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.