The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Boosted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 108.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 255,086 shares in the company, valued at $70,021,107. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $6,419,275.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,650.91. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $264.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.89 and its 200 day moving average is $256.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.94 and a 52 week high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.56.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

