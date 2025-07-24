The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after buying an additional 2,466,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $560,918,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,426 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,694,000 after acquiring an additional 907,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,329,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $801,979,000 after buying an additional 364,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at $32,387,407.20. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.8%

Travelers Companies stock opened at $264.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $205.94 and a one year high of $277.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.