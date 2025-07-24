TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TKO Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TKO. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in TKO Group by 229.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.33.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO stock opened at $167.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.62. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.46 and a 1-year high of $182.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. TKO Group’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.59 per share, for a total transaction of $166,198.20. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,863.73. The trade was a 55.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver purchased 1,579,080 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,158,517 shares in the company, valued at $658,376,411.44. The trade was a 61.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,561. Company insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.