Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $126.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the sale, the director owned 11,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,713.80. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,680. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $440,586. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 27,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,524,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

