Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Cut by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,798,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,176,000 after acquiring an additional 232,733 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,859,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,873,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 742.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 77,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 68,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,052,000 after purchasing an additional 62,106 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $251.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.32. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

