Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $180.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.22.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

