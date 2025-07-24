Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 186.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 966.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $1,630,360.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,821,985.18. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $1,755,314.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,456.16. This represents a 30.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,730. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VRSK opened at $297.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.59 and a 12 month high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 396.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.