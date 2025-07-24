Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $12,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $5,008,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 347.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPL opened at $931.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,124.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,253.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.08. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1 year low of $736.75 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 63.24%. The business had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

