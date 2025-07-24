What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for BancFirst Q3 Earnings?

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for BancFirst in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BancFirst’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2025 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BancFirst from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

BancFirst Stock Performance

NASDAQ BANF opened at $128.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.77. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $95.78 and a twelve month high of $137.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.62 million.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,720. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randy Foraker sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 779.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 108.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 211.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

