White Gold (CVE:WGO) Stock Price Up 24.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) rose 24.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 26,678,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,583% from the average daily volume of 399,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Specifically, insider Pasquale Dicapo acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$580,000.00.

White Gold Stock Up 24.6%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.85 million, a PE ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.54.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

