White Gold (CVE:WGO) Stock Price Up 24.6% on Insider Buying Activity

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) shares were up 24.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 26,678,430 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,583% from the average daily volume of 399,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Specifically, insider Pasquale Dicapo acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$580,000.00.
White Gold Trading Up 24.6%
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.54.
About White Gold
White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.
