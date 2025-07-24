Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 18,378 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 734.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Maxim Group downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

