Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,671 Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,145,000 after purchasing an additional 841,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,128,000 after acquiring an additional 812,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,081,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 58,725.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,210,000 after buying an additional 763,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 23,203.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,961,000 after purchasing an additional 611,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.76, for a total transaction of $2,222,280.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 19,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,405,559.72. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.39, for a total transaction of $702,632.95. Following the sale, the president directly owned 268,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,643,166.65. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,642 shares of company stock worth $25,090,528 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.08.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $705.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.34, a PEG ratio of 80.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $764.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $647.88. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $279.02 and a 12-month high of $830.21.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

