Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 301.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,494,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 882.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN opened at $79.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Eastman Chemical Company has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.