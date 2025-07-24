Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 48,205 HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 553.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,202.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 0.93. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -259.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays set a $43.00 price target on HF Sinclair and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HF Sinclair

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.