Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 19.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG opened at $160.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.56 and a 200 day moving average of $120.74. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $168.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 73.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.