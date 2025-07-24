Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,547 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 9,865 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $536,484,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $372,450,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 445.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 408,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $101,431,000 after purchasing an additional 333,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 328,684 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $81,612,000 after purchasing an additional 302,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 614.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 343,348 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $85,253,000 after buying an additional 295,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $3,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,702,833.92. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total transaction of $78,897,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $209,279.62. The trade was a 99.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,208,340 shares of company stock valued at $439,997,456. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.30 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $397.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $444.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.32.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

