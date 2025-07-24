Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Choreo LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 97,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

