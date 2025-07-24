Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 4,010 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Benchmark cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective (up from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,639.69.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,394.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,579.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The company has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,484.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,193.98.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.78 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

