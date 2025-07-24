Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.52 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,086,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,264,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,750 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,211,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,601,000 after purchasing an additional 551,530 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 5,809.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after purchasing an additional 453,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,370,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,722,000 after purchasing an additional 392,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.70.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.2%

TSN stock opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average of $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

