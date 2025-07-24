Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Boosted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $101.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock opened at $97.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.