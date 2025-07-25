102,541 Shares in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Grab by 7,238.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRAB shares. CLSA upgraded shares of Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.82.

Grab stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 267.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.49. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

