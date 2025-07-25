55,370 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IRT. Barclays lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $160.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

