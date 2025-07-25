Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 423,723 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 442.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,723 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.19% of Exelixis worth $19,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $324,683.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 358,882 shares in the company, valued at $15,464,225.38. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tomas J. Heyman sold 4,544 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $201,253.76. Following the sale, the director owned 32,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,096.30. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Trading Down 1.3%

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXEL opened at $44.79 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Stephens raised shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exelixis

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.